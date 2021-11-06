Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 322,899 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $11,629,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPR opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 6.89.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

