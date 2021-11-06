Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,437,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,147,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,745,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

LYEL opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

