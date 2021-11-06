PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Reaches $0.46

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 91.1% against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $1.44 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00084338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.86 or 0.07305603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,155.89 or 1.00268171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022599 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,831,260 coins and its circulating supply is 17,581,260 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

