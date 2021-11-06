Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.460-$14.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $517.97. 175,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,264. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87. Pool has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $528.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $516.29.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

