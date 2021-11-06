Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.460-$14.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $517.97. 175,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,264. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87. Pool has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $528.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $516.29.
In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Pool Company Profile
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
