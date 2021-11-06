Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,667,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 748,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

