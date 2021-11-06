Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 385.28% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. 32,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,484. The company has a market capitalization of $170.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $25,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Potbelly stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 348.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Potbelly worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

