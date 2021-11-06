PRA Group (PRAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $46.71.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $439,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,162 shares of company stock worth $1,680,687. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

