Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.78

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.78 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.64 ($0.18). Prairie Mining shares last traded at GBX 13.64 ($0.18), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.41.

Prairie Mining Company Profile (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

