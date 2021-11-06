Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of PINC opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

