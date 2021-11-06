Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.63.

PRBZF stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.41. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

