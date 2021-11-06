Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.59% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $486,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,627,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $22,239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 306,673 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELS opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

