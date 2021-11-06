Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $558.38 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 164,608 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.08% of Biogen worth $558,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.95.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

