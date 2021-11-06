Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 192,167 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,211,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Entergy were worth $419,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 913.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Entergy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Entergy by 58.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $105.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

