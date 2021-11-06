Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 35,272 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,091,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,272 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.40% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $566,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,244,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,058,000 after buying an additional 330,507 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $1,092,258.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,709 shares of company stock worth $23,487,180 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.