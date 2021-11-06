Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 874,666 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,668,615 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 874,666 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.54% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $584,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 86.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

