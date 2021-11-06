Primoris Services (PRIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $41.76.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.