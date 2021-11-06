Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) PT Raised to $22.00 at Oppenheimer

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PCSA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 93,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.13.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

