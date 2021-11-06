PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 373.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in PROG by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after purchasing an additional 82,537 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in PROG by 6.2% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in PROG by 82.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp cut their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE PRG opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.