PROG (NYSE:PRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. PROG has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PROG will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PROG by 373.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in PROG by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after purchasing an additional 82,537 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in PROG by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of PROG by 6.2% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

