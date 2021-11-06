Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0170 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $629,013.13 and approximately $302,914.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00083040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00079370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00100245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,407.22 or 0.07245579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,672.32 or 0.99746871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022435 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

