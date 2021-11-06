ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Releases Earnings Results

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 300,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $422.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

