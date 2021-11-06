ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $8.28. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 603,460 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRQR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,312,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $422.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

