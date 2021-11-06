ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSM. Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.65 ($23.12).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ETR:PSM opened at €15.08 ($17.74) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €11.01 ($12.95) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.