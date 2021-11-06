Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $58.94. 274,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,685. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250 in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prothena stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 214.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Prothena worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.