Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.
NASDAQ PRTA traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $58.94. 274,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,685. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79.
In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250 in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
