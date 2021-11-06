Proton Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Proton has a market capitalization of $270.69 million and approximately $21.67 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00051833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00264532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00098665 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,272,930,242 coins and its circulating supply is 8,405,875,509 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

