ProVen VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:PVN)

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ProVen VCT stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Friday. ProVen VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 71.50 ($0.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £137.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.79.
ProVen VCT Company Profile
