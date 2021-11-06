ProVen VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:PVN)

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ProVen VCT stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Friday. ProVen VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 71.50 ($0.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £137.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.79.

ProVen VCT Company Profile

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. The fund invest in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

