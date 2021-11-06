Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Williams Companies worth $40,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 701,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after buying an additional 309,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 352,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,771,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

