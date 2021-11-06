Prudential Financial Inc. Has $32.01 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $32,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.80. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

