Prudential Financial Inc. Has $36.65 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of PPL worth $36,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.72 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

