Prudential Financial Inc. Has $42.08 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,007,328 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $42,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,696 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.21. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

