Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $110.92 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

