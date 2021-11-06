Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,591 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $33,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.