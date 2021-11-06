Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,852 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $35,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $441.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

