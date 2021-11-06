Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of Prudential worth $122,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 97.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 23.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 2.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 7.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUK opened at $39.95 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

PUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

