PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.09% of PTC worth $513,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in PTC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.99 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

