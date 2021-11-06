Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 18,463 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Fastly worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $38,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,271. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

NYSE FSLY opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

