Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.63 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average is $91.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.