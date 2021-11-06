Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.87 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

