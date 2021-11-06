Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

NYSE GMED opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.