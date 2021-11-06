Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 106,598 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 106,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.