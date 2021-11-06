Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of XPEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in XPEL by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPEL alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $75.00 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,566,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,373,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,000 shares of company stock worth $33,547,695 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.