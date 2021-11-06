Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $15.29 million and $97,733.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

