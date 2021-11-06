Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.82. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 1,139,554 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 213.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pulmatrix by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pulmatrix by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,355,864 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.