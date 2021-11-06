Puma’s (PUMSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PUMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Puma has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

