Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.