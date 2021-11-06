PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $203.22

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 203.22 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.67), with a volume of 269983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.76).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 247.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £911.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

