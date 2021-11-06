Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Reduced by Analyst

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $349.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $350.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

