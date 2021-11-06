Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TravelCenters of America Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TravelCenters of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $60.62 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $883.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 53.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

