Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Increased by Capital One Financial

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Shares of TRGP opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $57.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 76,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,968 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

