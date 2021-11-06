Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for TopBuild Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.69.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BLD. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

Shares of BLD opened at $264.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $154.30 and a twelve month high of $267.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.70.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 211,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,195,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

